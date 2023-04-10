'Leonardo' the dog rescued from New Rochelle sewer by police

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Just like the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Leonardo the dog's origin story began in the sewer.

This time it wasn't Splinter who came to the rescue, it was the New Rochelle Police Department.

They were first alerted to a dog in the sewer system after a person called the police department's emergency line.

Police and the Humane Society have no clue how the pup ended up underground.

Officers used their own dinner, unknown if it was pizza, to coax the dog close enough to them so they could grab hold and rescue him.

Leonardo was wearing a harness and leash at the time of his rescue but he had no ID or microchip.

The Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle says, "Leo has been a sweet boy here and gets so excited when he knows he's going out on a walk."

If you are interested in adopting Leonardo you can fill out an application online and call the shelter: https://humanesocietyofwestchester.org/adopt-a-dog/

ALSO READ | Woman rescues dog in NYC subway after seeing Instagram post

(edited)

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.