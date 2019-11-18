Long Island man missing nearly a month after landing at JFK Airport on October 28

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who has been missing nearly a month after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens but never arriving at his Long Island home.

Suffolk County police say Gontran Jacques called his family on October 28 at approximately noon to inform them that his plane landed and that he would be taking an Uber to his Bay Shore home.

But Jacques did not return home, and his family reported him missing on October 30.

The 27-year-old Jacques is Haitian, 6-foot-3 and approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on Jacques' location to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.

