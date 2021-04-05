Serious truck crash shuts down part of Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10482007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A serious crash has shut down part the Long Island Expressway in North Hills, Nassau County.It happened before 5:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass.A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.Initial reports indicated serious injuries as a result.All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road., causing extensive backups.----------