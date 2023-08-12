Funeral to be held for New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is set to be laid to rest Saturday.

The trailblazing lawmaker passed away on August 1 after she was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed medical issue.

A host of mourners have been pouring into the Essex County Historic Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey to pay respect to Oliver, whose U.S. flag-draped casket lay in state.

This has been part of a three-day celebration of life held in the lieutenant governor's honor.

Saturday's procession will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark where Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver her eulogy and hundreds of people will pay their last respects.

Oliver was a barrier-breaker, becoming the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the State Assembly.

In addition to serving as Governor Phil Murphy's top deputy, stepping in while he was out of the state, Oliver also oversaw the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and supervises code enforcement.

The service begins at 10 a.m.

You can watch Oliver's funeral here.

