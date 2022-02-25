localish

This 'Lil Baker' is only 8 and owns her own business

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Kamryn Reynolds started her baking career when she was just 4 years old.

She started selling premade mixes of cookies and brownies, which she called Kammy Kakes, so kids like her could easily bake at home.

Now at 8-years-old, she renamed her business Lil Exclusive Bakery and fulfills fully baked cookie and brownie requests that come from her dad's website icraftmart.com.

Kamryn says she found her love of baking through her father and he's the person who inspired her to start her own business at such a young age. Her favorite thing to bake are her Chocolate Chop Toffee Cookies.
