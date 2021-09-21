Lil Jon reveals favorite couples from 'Bachelor in Paradise,' teases drama

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11017302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Tituss Burgess talks to On The Red Carpet about guest-hosting "Bachelor in Paradise."

Rapper Lil Jon is bringing the party to paradise. Naturally, as soon as he stepped on to guest-host "Bachelor in Paradise," it was champagne showers galore."I wanted to do something special for Natasha," Lil Jon told On The Red Carpet, adding that he watched the drama unfold during the rose ceremony between Natasha Parker, Brendan Morais and Pieper James. "That's why we sprayed champagne, because I wanted to get rid of all that old energy. And then, of course, we did shots."Lil Jon was first introduced to the franchise when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018, so he jumped at the opportunity to join Bachelor Nation in Mexico."I think I bring a lot of fun to the table. People know me for having a good time," Lil Jon said."I didn't know all of the stuff that happened with the first three hosts and all of that. So watching this season, I'm shocked like y'all are at all of the drama that's going on," Lil Jon said. "It's just a really wild, roller coaster season."The rapper is adding to that drama on Tuesday's episode, as he's bringing in two new men to shake things up: "There's been a lot of women coming in, but now I'm bringing in some dudes. More testosterone!"Lil Jon thinks Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are one of the strongest couples on the beach. Though, on Tuesday's episode, Gunn goes on a date with newcomer Demar Jackson. The rapper teased to watch out for two other strong couples: Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, and Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt."Joe is just such a nice dude. He's just so kindhearted," Lil Jon said, adding, "They might get engaged, who knows?"