Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast | Follow and listen here

ByRyan Field WABC logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 9:51PM
Are you a member of "Bachelor Nation"? Well, you've found the right podcast.

Ryan Field, our sports anchor at ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York, is a big "Bachelor" fan. He's hosting a new podcast, "Playing the Field," along with two "Bachelor" experts from the ABC stations -- Jennifer Matarse and Gina Sirico.

They'll break down each episode and dish on the latest news from Bachelor Nation.

Will Joey find love? We've got some thoughts on that and we can't wait to bring our discussion to you weekly. We promise, we're here for the right reasons! Follow us now and never miss an episode.

