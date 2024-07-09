Jenn Tran talks about starting her journey as 'The Bachelorette'

"The Bachelorette" for season 21 on ABC is Jenn Tran! After not finding love with Joey on "The Bachelor" she's getting a second chance, and she's in the driver's seat.

Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico had the chance to sit down with Jenn on "Playing the Field." (Spoilers ahead!)

She talked about her first impressions, what it was like traveling the world, and her family.

Jenn is the franchise's first-ever Asian American lead, and she delves into the responsibility she feels and why it's so important to her.

The podcast team then recaps the entire first episode, the introductions, the First Impression Rose, and Jenn's first rose ceremony.

Season 21 of The Bachelorette starring Jenn Tran airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. Episodes air the next day on Hulu.

