Rapper Lil Tjay one of two men wounded in shooting in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

Rapper Lil Tjay was one of two men wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

Following a 911 call, police officers responded to the Promenade in Edgewater at around 12:08 a.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second 22-year-old man was then found at a nearby gas station on River Road also with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were being treated.

