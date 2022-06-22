Rapper Lil Tjay one of two men wounded in shooting in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

Following a 911 call, police officers responded to the Promenade in Edgewater at around 12:08 a.m.
Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
A second 22-year-old man was then found at a nearby gas station on River Road also with a gunshot wound.
Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were being treated.
