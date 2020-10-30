Politics

Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump, appears to endorse him for 2020 election

Another hip hop star is being linked with President Donald Trump in the lead up to the 2020 election.

Lil Wayne, one of the most prominent rappers of all time, Tweeted on Thursday that he had just had a "great meeting" with Trump.



Lil Wayne met with the president to talk about his "Platinum Plan" for Black America. That's the same plan that rapper Ice Cube reportedly advised the president about.

Ice Cube, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, even releasing a song titled "Arrest the President" in 2018, said he advised the president because "Black progress is a bipartisan issue."



Ice Cube said he does not endorse anyone in 2020, but he has spoken with both the Trump and Biden campaigns after releasing his "Contract With Black America" in July.

Rapper 50 Cent also seemed to voice some support for Trump on Oct. 19. Although he and his ex-girlfriend later walked back the support.

In 2018, rapper Kanye West met with and endorsed his support for Trump. West is now running an independent campaign for president. After announcing his own candidacy, West rolled back his endorsement of Trump.

Trump, a prominent figure in pop culture for decades, was often featured in hip-hop lyrics with rappers glorifying his wealth and power.

The courting of hip-hop stars comes as both Trump and Biden look to find more votes to propel them to the presidency.

Trump received just 8% support from Black voters in 2016. But he and other Republican advocates are arguing that Democrats are taking advantage of Black Americans' support and not doing enough to help them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrappervote 2020hip hop2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: How much snow to expect and where | LIVE
Spinning crane: Stop work order issued for falling debris
78-year-old man randomly attacked block from home in NYC
Voters face cold weather, but get extra early voting hours this weekend
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
Taxi driver arrested after 2 women sexually assaulted
Show More
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
NYC's Open Storefronts Program begins
COVID Updates: Hospitals near ICU capacity in some states
NYC's oldest bar gets new lease on life
Recovering COVID patients describe harrowing long-term effects
More TOP STORIES News