Scooter share pilot program launches in the Bronx

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Three companies are partnering to launch a new scooter sharing service in the Bronx, and Lime, Bird and Veo hosted a celebration Tuesday to mark the event.

Residents can now rent scooters as part of a pilot program from the New York City Department of Transportation.

"This is an exciting announcement as we officially bring shared micromobility to the East Bronx community," DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman said. "With safety as our top priority, we look forward to a continued collaboration with Bird, Lime and Veo, elected officials and local Bronx communities to make e-scooter share an effective, convenient, and equitable way to get around."

Neighborhoods from Eastchester and Co-op City to Morris Park are included in Phase One, while Phase Two will include neighborhoods farther south, including Throggs Neck and Soundview, in 2022.

In total, the zone is an 18-square-mile area home to a diverse population of 570,000 residents, including 25,000 NYCHA residents.

"We want to give people solutions," Lime Senior Director of Government Relations Phil Jones said. "Providing connectivity, providing something that's sustainable, equitable, and affordable. That's the way we do this work, and that's what we hope to bring through our new offerings here with our scooters."

The pilot program will allow the DOT to test a variety of strategies to manage sidewalk clutter, including dedicated parking corrals and using real time e-scooter data to ensure parking compliance.

The DOT will complete an evaluation of the pilot that will examine usage, trip patterns, safety, e-scooter parking behavior, system accessibility and other factors.

The companies have priced their scooters at the following rates:
--Veo: $1 to unlock and $0.39 per minute
--Lime: $1 to unlock and $0.30 per minute
--Bird: $1 to unlock and $0.39 per minute

The three companies have also hired locally and have guaranteed a range of consumer and labor protections.

