SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Five years ago, four young women were killed and several others hurt when the limo they were riding in was hit by a pickup truck on Long Island.
Lauren Baruch, Stephanie Belli, Brittney Schulman and Amy Grabina died in July 2015 in Cutchogue when a pickup truck collided with a limousine carrying the woman and four friends after a trip to a nearby winery.
The driver of a pickup truck had been charged with DWI, but prosecutors admitted they didn't have enough evidence to prove he was drunk at the time. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2017.
Charges were dropped against the limo driver as well.
Now, published reports say that a lawsuit involving the crash has revealed a coverup. There was apparently an undisclosed witness.
The parents of the women will hold a news conference on Thursday morning at LABS Lane (Dedicated in Honor of Lauren, Amy, Brittany, and Stephanie) Smithtown High School West on Central Road in Smithtown.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More