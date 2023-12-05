Lincoln Square hosts holiday 'Magical Lights' show, festivities in Dante Park

Nina Pineda and Lee Goldberg kick off the holiday lights.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A holiday tradition continues with a first-of-its-kind holiday lighting at Lincoln Square on Tuesday evening.

The Lincoln Square Business Improvement District is putting on its "Magical Lights" show in Dante Park. This year's sensory light show will dazzle the night as they change color and respond to singing, clapping, music and even the New York City soundscape.

WABC-TV's Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg and 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda were there for the countdown.

Before the lighting, circus performers from the Department of Spectacle and a chorus of local children from the Kaufman Music Center entertained families and passersby.

Lee Goldberg speaks with one performer ahead of Dante Park's holiday lighting.

Brass quintet group CHIA's Dance Party followed the lighting and continued the show into the night.

Lee Goldberg spoke with the President of the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District ahead of the lighting.

Lee Goldberg speaks with Monica Blum, president of Lincoln Square Business Improvement District, ahead of Tuesday's light show at Dante Park.

The exhilarating ride recreates an iconic moment and photograph first published in the New York-Herald-Tribune on Oct. 2, 1932.

