Lincoln Center BID launches "Tumbling Brights" holiday lighting display

With a message of hope, resilience and solidarity, the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District launched a beautiful lighting installation on Tuesday throughout the neighborhood called "Tumbling Brights."
"The whole idea is to create a sense of hope and resilience and give people something to look forward to as they walk down the streets," Lincoln Square BID President Monica Blum said.
TOP NEWS: Do you need a ticket to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year?
The installation is a series of ten spirit figures that will be brightly illuminated throughout the Broadway malls in Lincoln Square.
Each figure is positioned at different angles in a coordinated acrobatic display that will projected up and down Broadway between 60th and 70th street.
For three months, the statue of Dante Alighieri in Dante Park will be covered with a festive light projection, showing a celestial design.
RELATED | Holiday tradition in Westchester drawing crowds - but with a big adjustment
The designer of the lighting installation also specializes in theater installations and wanted to show his support for both the neighborhood and businesses that have been shuttered since the pandemic.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip