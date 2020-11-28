Society

Holiday tradition in Westchester drawing crowds - but with a big adjustment

By Sonia Rincon
VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- A holiday tradition in Westchester County is drawing crowds eager for some holiday cheer - with a big adjustment.

With the twinkling tree lit up, the holiday display at the Kenisco Dam is ready for visitors, but this year they're not walking through the winter wonderland, they're driving through.

ALSO READ | Six Flags Great Adventure to offer holiday lights drive-through experience
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will offer a holiday lights drive-through.


"It's really safe for people to come to. The only time you actually interact with someone is when you present your ticket," said Westchester Parks Foundation Executive Director Joe Stout.

It is not the carnival-like event of the past. The rides and skating and food vendors are gone. Instead, it is a visual treat, and folks craving holiday cheer will take it.

"It's nice to escape every once in a while, from the reality of what's going on," said Westchester resident Margaret Cucinell.

The drive-thru has more than a mile of light displays and little winter vignettes. It incorporates the county September 11th memorial flanked by angels.

The Westchester Parks Foundation decided that doing without holiday visitors this year just didn't seem right.

"To have something fun and safe to do was really high on the agenda, so we all said we'll figure it out," added Stout.

Some of the season's favorite characters are spreading joy from a safe distance - delighting children and adults.

At the end of the ride, it's the man of the hour - a very authentic Santa Claus, as visitors drive out of the park and into the holiday season.

Since everyone is driving this year, Santa upgraded from a sleigh to a vintage Cadillac.

ALSO READ | Here's why holiday fever started so early in 2020

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvalhallawestchester countyholiday lightsholidaycoronaviruschristmascoronavirus westchester countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Altercation ends in stabbing during Black Friday shopping at LI mall
Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people
3 police officers seriously injured during arrest on LI
NY reports highest daily COVID case count since April
Police: Man posing as NYPD officer demands bus ride to Brooklyn
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
"COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
Show More
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
NY Post delivery van stolen by shirtless suspect
More TOP STORIES News