Lincoln Tunnel going cashless as Port Authority phases out of cash tolls on Hudson River crossings

This switch will complete the Port Authority's phasing out of cash tolls on Hudson River crossings.

There is an update to the Lincoln Tunnel that could affect your daily commute.

Starting on Sunday, the tunnel will have cashless tolls only.

If you do not have an E-ZPass in your vehicle, you will get billed in the mail.

This news comes nearly a month after the Port Authority announced an increase in toll prices on local bridges and tunnels.

Back in November, the agency said it lost $3 billion during the pandemic, and that the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, has triggered the one-dollar increase for tolls.

