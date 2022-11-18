Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up

A toll hike of $1 has been proposed for NJ and NY crossings.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tolls are going up $1 on Port Authority bridges and tunnels between New York and New Jersey next year.

The announcement was made at the Port Authority's monthly board meeting Thursday.

The agency says the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.

AirTrain fares to JFK and Newark airports are going up as well, by 25 cents. PATH train fares are unaffected, and discount plans will remain in effect.

The Port Authority's spending plan will be posted on the Port Authority website, and comments will be taken until December 11th.

After a vote by the board at next month's meeting, the governors of both states have to approve the meeting minutes to ratify.

If approved, the toll/fare adjustment will go into effect on January 8, 2023.

The increase comes amid other commuter-related price increases currently taking place or being considered around in the region, including congestion pricing and taxi and limousine fare hikes in New York City.

