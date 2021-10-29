Former Volkswagen dealership destroyed by massive fire in Linden, NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

Multi-alarm fire burning at former auto dealership in NJ

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large, multi-alarm fire at a former auto dealership in Linden.

The blaze broke out inside the former Reydel Volkswagen of Linden on East Elizabeth Avenue at around 6:35 a.m. Friday.

It quickly went to three alarms.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy flames engulfing the building.

A column of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles around.



Multiple firefighting units were on the scene as the fire threatened to spread to a storage facility next door.

No injuries have been reported.

ALSO READ | Passenger on plane from JFK punches flight attendant, forces emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

A flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant on Wednesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseylindenunion countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News