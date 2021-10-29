Former Volkswagen dealership destroyed by massive fire in Linden, NJ

The blaze broke out inside the former Reydel Volkswagen of Linden on East Elizabeth Avenue at around 6:35 a.m. Friday.
It quickly went to three alarms.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy flames engulfing the building.
A column of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles around.
Multiple firefighting units were on the scene as the fire threatened to spread to a storage facility next door.
No injuries have been reported.
