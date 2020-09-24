Education

Linden's School 5 wins US Department of Education's Blue Ribbon

By
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school in New Jersey has been awarded a national distinction.

The motto at School 5 in Linden is "Where dreams come alive."

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the school its prestigious Blue Ribbon, a recognition of academic excellence.

When the pandemic hit, classrooms were left empty across the country. Kids were going to school from home, but obviously kids and teachers from School 5 in Linden didn't let a virus derail the hefty goal that they'd set for themselves.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made the announcement in a special video message.

It's a national education honor that recognizes students performing at high levels or making huge leaps.

One key ingredient that got School 5 is love.

"We always love our students first here at School 5 and once the students know how much they are loved they work hard for us because they know that we have their best interests in mind," said Laura Scamardella, School 5 principal.

The announcement was historic for Linden.

"We are over the moon! I inherited this as the new superintendent, but it speaks volumes about the community," Superintendent Marnie Hazelton said.

"Since Mrs. Scamardella has gotten to school 5 she has raised the bar and it is a tribute to her hard work," said Derek Armstead, Mayor of Linden.

Through it all, the school has risen to the top.

