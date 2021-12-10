Linden Public Schools take a pause for a day of fun amid pandemic stress

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11309377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.

LIDNEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The classroom curriculum took a back seat to fun and enjoyment at School 10 in Linden on Friday.The kids in Linden's 12 schools have been in class since September, but the superintendent realized they all needed a day of fun to ease the burdens caused by the pandemic."As you know we have been through an enormous amount of loss, heartache and stress, and we all need to take care of each other and lift each other up," said Linden Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marnie Hazelton.It was a great way to get some relief after the nearly two years of school closings, virtual learning and social isolation.Kids and their teachers needed to destress and to feel good again.The students had plays and played board games. They also heard a Christmas classic from the one and only Mrs. Santa Claus.Everyone got the chance to dress up and focus on social and emotional well-being, team building and collaboration, and ease the pressure that has made the school year so challenging."I think it's a great day for us to pause and kind of reenergize and just kind of connect even further," Principal David Walker said.The superintendent said it was one of the best days ever and may make it a monthly event during the school year.----------