Earth, Wind & Fire, Lionel Richie to tour together this summer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two of the most iconic names in funk and R &B have announced a joint tour that will be sure to have you singing along.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie will be touring together this summer. They're calling it the "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour.

They will be doing 20 shows, including one at Madison Square Garden on August 12.

Presale begins today and general sale begins next Monday.

