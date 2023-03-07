  • Watch Now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Earth, Wind & Fire, Lionel Richie to tour together this summer

WABC logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 1:07PM
Lionel Richie to tour with Earth, Wind & Fire this summer
They will be doing 20 shows, including one at Madison Square Garden on August 12.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two of the most iconic names in funk and R&B have announced a joint tour that will be sure to have you singing along.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie will be touring together this summer. They're calling it the "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour.

They will be doing 20 shows, including one at Madison Square Garden on August 12.

Presale begins today and general sale begins next Monday.

