Amtrak switch problem near Woodside leads to some reduced LIRR service

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- There will be some reduced LIRR service overnight into Wednesday morning due to an Amtrak switch problem west of Woodside, Queens.

For service to Woodside, riders are being told to take a Port Washington Branch train from either Penn Station or Grand Central.

For service to Forest Hills or Kew Gardens, riders are being instructed to take a train from Grand Central or the E train from 34 St-Penn Station.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR fares at no additional cost.

Some delays were also expected on the Babylon and Oyster Bay branches due to the switch problem.

Crews will continue working on repairs to the switch overnight.

Riders can check their train status on the TrainTime app or online.

