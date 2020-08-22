BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A man threatened a Long Island Rail Road conductor at knifepoint Thursday.
The incident happened on a train at the Brentwood Station.
Police say they are searching for the suspect who menaced the conductor.
The conductor was not injured in the attack, and there's no word on what might have led up to the violence.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
LIRR conductor threatened at knifepoint by passenger in Brentwood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News