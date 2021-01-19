LIRR app now includes feature to chat in real-time with customer service staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9797681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island Rail Road customers will soon be able to chat in real-time directly with LIRR customer service staff.LIRR President Phil Eng announced the upgrade to the app on Tuesday and said it will prove especially helpful as customers navigate their return in the wake of COVID.The chat lines will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and call center agents will be trained on train schedules and more"We are giving our customers the tools they need to communicate directly with us no matter where they are and building features for the 21st century," Eng said.For example, staff can provide updates on where exactly a specific train is or they can let a customer know which trains and cars are busier than others."This new chat feature is like traveling with a Long Island Rail Road customer service rep who can answer questions and provide information in the moment," said Lisa Daglian, Executive Director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA. "The LIRR is continuing to update its technology to address rider needs and we appreciate these ongoing efforts. This will provide an extra level of comfort and security as riders return and as the pandemic abates."The chat function isn't for just finding out about train schedules. If you see garbage on the train or someone spilled a cup of coffee - the chat function can be used for that too.The chat function is available in the app now and can be found under the More tab.The MTA will track the usefulness and popularity of the LIRR's in-app chat function and will evaluate the possibility of extending it to the MTA's other apps, including MYmta.