Pets & Animals

Osprey that flew into LIRR train last month released by wildlife officials

By Eyewitness News
GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- An osprey that accidentally flew into a LIRR train last month was released on Thursday by wildlife officials.

The brown and white bird, later named 'Piper,' flew into a train in Greenport after it was hovering near the tracks.

LIRR Engineer Ryan Dunaske says this is not the first time he has seen an osprey hovering near the tracks near Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

"I grew up in Massapequa, and remember seeing the comeback of the osprey, as DDT wiped them out years before," Dunaske said, "So my instinct told me to call wildlife rescue right away and try to save this one."

A rescuer from Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center in Hampton Bays was able to locate the bird and safely remove it from the tracks.

Wildlife officials said the bird was in good condition, despite having 10 damaged flight feathers.

The bird had to go under a procedure to repair its damaged wings before its Thursday release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgreenportsuffolk countybird strikebirdslong island railroad
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY is 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
What to know about plans to reopen the Jersey Shore
Disney's 'Frozen' will not reopen on Broadway after COVID-19
NY Giants player Deandre Baker wanted for armed robbery
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
Seniors struggling with decision to defer from colleges, universities
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Show More
Mom arrested after subway confrontation with NYPD over mask
Central New York cleared to begin reopening
Multiple families report missing items of dying COVID-19 patients
OneTeam challenge focuses on teamwork, community leadership
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
More TOP STORIES News