Montauk, Babylon branch LIRR service delayed after incidents

By Eyewitness News
MONTAUK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two incidents caused delays on the Long Island Rail Road for commuters on Thursday morning.

Montauk Branch service is now restored in both directions between Speonk and Babylon after an overheight vehicle struck an LIRR bridge east of Mastic-Shirley.

Customers should expect delays of 45-60 minutes in both directions as crews operate at reduced speeds through the affected area.

Babylon Branch service also delayed after a person was struck by a train west of Rockville Centre. Delays are 20-30 minutes.

Customers onboard the 3:10AM train from Penn due Babylon at 4:20AM have completed evacuation to a rescue train. The LIRR says they are awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner in Rockville Centre.

The LIRR suggests utilizing alternate branches if possible, such as the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Hempstead, or Long Beach branches.

