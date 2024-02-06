  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person struck by train in Bay Shore causes partial LIRR suspension between Babylon and Patchogue

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 11:02PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A person was struck by a train in Bay Shore, causing LIRR service to be partially suspended between Babylon and Patchogue in both directions.

There's no word yet on what led to the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW