LIRR service suspended between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway due to car on tracks

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some LIRR service has been suspended because of a vehicle on the train tracks.

Far Rockaway Branch service is suspended in both directions between Valley Stream and Far Rockaway.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at New York Penn Station and Rockaway Boulevard for the A train.

There's no word yet on how or why the vehicle got on the tracks.

Riders can go to the MTA website for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

