Man arrested for murder in deadly 2022 LIRR train shooting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man aboard an LIRR train more than one year ago.

Yusef Staine was shot and killed in February of 2022 by a man he was traveling with, according to police.

It happened on a Penn Station bound train on the Ronkonkoma line.

On Thursday, Suffolk County Police arrested 20-year-old Yonkers resident Nicholas D'Agostino.

He has been charged with second degree murder and will appear in court on Friday.

Police said that all along they believed the killer and victim knew each other.

There's no word yet on a motive.

