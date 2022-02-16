Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot on an LIRR train in Ronkonkoma, closing a platform at the station through the morning commute on Wednesday.The shot was fired at around 1:45 a.m. on the train to Penn Station scheduled to depart at 1:51 a.m.Witnesses reported seeing a man in a hoodie running from the scene following the shooting.A platform at the Ronkonkoma station was closed for the morning commute.Ronkonkoma Branch customers were told to experience 5-10 minute delays Wednesday morning due to the track being out of service.----------