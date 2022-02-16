Man fatally shot aboard LIRR train in Ronkonkoma set to head for Penn Station

The shot was fired at around 1:45 a.m. on the train to Penn Station scheduled to depart at 1:51 a.m.
Witnesses reported seeing a man in a hoodie running from the scene following the shooting.
A platform at the Ronkonkoma station was closed for the morning commute.
Ronkonkoma Branch customers were told to experience 5-10 minute delays Wednesday morning due to the track being out of service.
