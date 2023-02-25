Lithium ion batteries have caused 4 times amount of fires than this time last year, FDNY says

The FDNY says these lithium ion batteries have sparked 22 fires that caused 36 injuries and two deaths in New York City already this year.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fire department inspectors are cracking down on people who violate rules on lithium ion batteries.

These batteries are blamed for causing an increasing number of fires.

The FDNY conducted a joint operation at five locations in Manhattan earlier this week where they found rows of batteries being charged on wooden shelves.

They say these lithium ion batteries have sparked 22 fires that caused 36 injuries and two deaths in New York City already this year.

That's four times the number of fires linked to the batteries by this time last year.

Last week on Up Close, Bill Ritter spoke to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh about preventing these types of fires and why they are so prevalent in New York City today.

