Firefighter, EMT among injured in Bronx fire

WESTCHESTER SQUARE (WABC) -- Five people have been injured in a blaze in the Bronx, including a firefighter.

It happened at an apartment in the Westchester Square section. Three residents and an EMT responder were also hurt in the fire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Lyvere Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A firefighter could be seen rescuing a woman as he carried her in his arms in the street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

