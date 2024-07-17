Firefighter, EMT among injured in Bronx fire

WESTCHESTER SQUARE (WABC) -- Five people have been injured in a blaze in the Bronx, including a firefighter.
It happened at an apartment in the Westchester Square section. Three residents and an EMT responder were also hurt in the fire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Lyvere Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A firefighter could be seen rescuing a woman as he carried her in his arms in the street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.