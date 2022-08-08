Howell South Little League park needs help identifying suspects after snack stand vandalized, robbed

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Little League park in New Jersey is asking for help after their snack stand was vandalized.

Members of the Howell South Little League are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect or suspects who broke into the park snack stand.

The robbery happened last week between Thursday and Friday night, according to a Little League park representative.

Items were stolen and the protective shutter was damaged during the robbery.

The Little League park is offering a $300 reward and 1-year free registration for information.

Tips will remain anonymous and can be sent to either Howell South Little League at howellsouthll@gmail.com or the Howell Township Police Department's non-emergency number (732) 938-4111.

