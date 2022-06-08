Hawthorne day care closed after vandals trash building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

HAWTHORNE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County day care facility had to be closed after the building was vandalized over the weekend.Mount Pleasant police say they responded to a report of a burglary at the Little Years Day Care and Learning Center on Skyline Drive in Hawthorne just before noon Sunday.Authorities said there appeared to be forced entry to the building.Once inside, the perpetrator or perpetrators did extensive damage to the interior of the building.Officials said every room had some damage, including bathrooms and offices.Much of the office equipment was also destroyed.As a result, the facility is closed until further notice.The building did not have an burglary alarm system, and surveillance cameras on the premises had not been recording for some time.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------