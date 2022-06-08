Hawthorne day care closed after vandals trash building

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HAWTHORNE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County day care facility had to be closed after the building was vandalized over the weekend.

Mount Pleasant police say they responded to a report of a burglary at the Little Years Day Care and Learning Center on Skyline Drive in Hawthorne just before noon Sunday.

Authorities said there appeared to be forced entry to the building.

Once inside, the perpetrator or perpetrators did extensive damage to the interior of the building.


Officials said every room had some damage, including bathrooms and offices.

Much of the office equipment was also destroyed.

As a result, the facility is closed until further notice.

The building did not have an burglary alarm system, and surveillance cameras on the premises had not been recording for some time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

ALSO READ | Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: Police
EMBED More News Videos

Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchester countyhawthorneday carevandalismdaycare
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen girl struck by stray bullet inside her home in Queens
Puppy that ran through Holland Tunnel seeking fur-ever home
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Costco to require membership for gas, but legality questioned
Several hurt as fire tears through NJ apartment building
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Missing toddler spent 2 days in the wilderness before being found
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Warm clearing, late storms
Newark names Jessica Tavares 'Teacher of the Year'
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Testimony at Times Square trial: Attacker was hearing voices
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
More TOP STORIES News