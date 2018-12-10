EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4872791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has the latest on the officer shot on Staten Island.

An NYPD officer is hospitalized after being shot in the stomach following a standoff with a suspect on Staten Island Sunday night.Now, police are investigating if that gunshot came from a fellow officer's gun in friendly fire.Eyewitness News has learned the incident was captured on police body camera video, with the suspect apparently yelling "shoot me" as he came toward officers with a 10-inch knife.Authorities say the man was shot when he refused to put the weapon down, even after they hit him with a Taser."I'm shaken," neighbor Virginia Sturge said. "I still can't believe this."It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Bridge Court in Fort Wadsworth.Sturge said she walked out of her home to find a chaotic scene, with police involved in a confrontation with her landlord's husband after a report of disorderly conduct."Then, I heard bang, bang, bang, and I saw the cop outside calling for backup," she said. "So I had to go back inside the house."Police say that the suspect was drunk and that officers fired 10 to 12 shots. They are still investigating if the suspect had a gun, but so far, no firearm has been recovered.The officer was struck in the volley of gunfire, and he remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.Police say these types of situations are among the most dangerous."There are two calls that come over the radio that really, it makes police officers think about the job they are about to go to," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "One of them is jobs involving emotionally disturbed persons, and the other is domestic violence calls."Authorities say this was both. Police have yet to release the body camera video, and the man's identity has not yet been released."You can see the male attempting to get past what we believe is his wife and coming at the officers," Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "You hear multiple times, 'Shoot me, shoot me, shoot me.'"Neighbors said they were in shock."It's a little outrageous," area resident Jason Lau said. "I've been living in this little town for 15 years now, and it's the first time I'm hearing about something like this. It's kind of crazy."----------