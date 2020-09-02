'Live with Kelly and Ryan' returns home to New York studio for 33rd season

ABOVE: Sandy Kenyon interviews Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they dish about season 33!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is heading back to its New York City studio to kick off its 33rd season.
During the pandemic, the "Live" team continued to entertain audiences via video chat from multiple locations despite the challenges of broadcasting a show remotely from home.
The new season begins on Monday, Sept. 7, and hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will head outdoors, kicking things off with a special holiday broadcast, "Live's Labor Day Cookout."
The lineup includes guest Hilary Swank; a backyard performance by Brett Eldredge; and Ripa, Seacrest and executive producer Michael Gelman sharing favorite recipes for delicious Labor Day grilling.
Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Ripa and Seacrest will be reunited in the "Live" studio, but without an audience. With its return "home" to the New York studio, "Live" will spend the first month of the new season focused on "Live @Home" - four themed weeks that will showcase a range of essential "at home" how-tos and advice for viewers.
A sampling of the topics:
Week of Sept. 8: @Home Improvement Week - Painting, de-cluttering, DIY repairs, and more
Week of Sept. 14: Cooking School @Home - including cooking with herbs, knife skills and "Meat 101"
Week of Sept. 21: Money Savings @Home - topics such as early retirement, emergency savings and more bargains from Monica Mangin
Week of Sept. 28: @Home RX - from building a home first aid kit to self-care, kitchen cures and more
Additional celebrity guests for September include actor John Leguizamo, new "Dancing with the Stars" host and executive producer Tyra Banks, actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, late-night host and host of the upcoming primetime Emmy Awards Jimmy Kimmel, actress Lauren Cohan, TV personality and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel and acclaimed singer Josh Groban.
The new season also will see the debut of the latest version of "Live's" popular daily trivia game, as well as the return of "Live's" trivia dancers. "Live @ Home Trivia" ties in with the overall theme of the kickoff to the new season, with Ripa and Seacrest showcasing dancers from across the country, strutting their stuff from their homes, and viewers at home taking on the daily show-themed trivia questions to win prizes.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
