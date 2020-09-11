Community & Events

Where to watch 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'Tamron Hall Show,' and 'The View'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of September 11th Anniversary Ceremony coverage on Channel 7, our regularly scheduled programs can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.

'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'Tamron Hall Show' and 'The View' will air starting at 9:00 a.m.

On cable, you can find 7.2 on these channels:

Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467

Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
