52-year-old livery cab driver thrown out of own vehicle by passengers as they stole his cab

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 52-year-old livery cab driver was thrown out of his own vehicle as it was stolen by two riders early Friday morning in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Tenbroeck Avenue near Pelham Parkway North.

According to police, the two suspects entered the vehicle and used physical force to steal from the driver.

They then fled the scene with the livery driver's vehicle.

He suffered a minor laceration to his arm.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

