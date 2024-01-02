Livery cab driver fatally shot in Newark early New Year's Eve

Newark police found the victim with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Newark police found the victim with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Newark police found the victim with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Newark police found the victim with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A livery cab driver who was just months away from retirement was fatally shot in Newark.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 7 a.m. on December 31.

Newark police responded to the scene on Malvern Street to find 67-year-old Jose F. Gaona outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gaona was pronounced dead minutes later. Authorities say the shooting is being investigated as a possible robbery gone wrong.

No arrests have been made but there is now a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

ALSO READ | 1.7 magnitude earthquake jolts residents awake in Roosevelt Island, Queens

Kemberly Richardson has details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.