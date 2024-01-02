Livery cab driver fatally shot in Newark early New Year's Eve

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A livery cab driver who was just months away from retirement was fatally shot in Newark.
Officials say the shooting happened at around 7 a.m. on December 31.
Newark police responded to the scene on Malvern Street to find 67-year-old Jose F. Gaona outside with multiple gunshot wounds.
Gaona was pronounced dead minutes later. Authorities say the shooting is being investigated as a possible robbery gone wrong.
No arrests have been made but there is now a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
