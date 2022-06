PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A livery driver was shot outside his dispatch office in the Parkchester section of the Bronx on Thursday.The 60-year-old victim was shot in front of VIT Luxury Service on White Plains Road just after 2 a.m.He was shot in the chest and grazed in the face and taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.The victim was not driving a car at the time of the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.So far, no arrests have been made.----------