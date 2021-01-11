localish

Muralist Moncho 1929 finds his voice through art

LOS ANGELES -- "For me art is a different language and when I was young, I didn't speak much and art is a way for me to speak," said muralist Moncho 1929.

Recently the artist created a piece that paid tribute to firefighters and also helped raise money for a holiday toy drive.

"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said the Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections."I've been doing work with charities and with children for years and I love helping out charities and helping out kids," Moncho shared.
