localish

Boxing for Bullies gives young people a fighting chance at life

HOUSTON, Texas -- A neighborhood boxing program in Houston's Fourth Ward is working to knock out bullying and build kids' confidence.

LaFrance Burns and his wife, Bianca, first started Boxing for Bullies as a way for young people to channel their frustrations and learn some important life lessons.

Burns first started the program after seeing a video of his younger cousin being bullied and attacked at school. But the workouts aren't about punching - they're about improving self-esteem and preventing bullying, suicides, and violence in the community.

"We're therapy, we're boxing therapy," said Bianca Burns. "That's our whole mission, is to allow people to let their frustration, anxiety and depression out. Anything that's pent up inside of them, let it out, so that we can fill them back up with greatness."

To check out the program, visit Instagram.com/BoxingForBullies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedhoustonworkoutbullyingboxingktrkneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
Zen out with this California spa's cedar enzyme bath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC health care worker suffers 'significant allergic reaction' to vaccine
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
5 dead in crash that split vehicle in half
Trump suggests he may not sign relief bill unless stimulus is increased
Police: NYC home invasion leaves 2 people shot, 3rd person injured
New COVID quarantine compliance required for international travelers in NYC
Biden to introduce CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Calm before storm
FDNY EMTs, paramedics start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Man plans to sue NYPD after SUV hit protesters this spring
Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Police: Man shot, killed while standing on NYC street
More TOP STORIES News