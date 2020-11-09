localish

Dance program for people with special needs boosts self-confidence and joy!

LOS ANGELES -- When Annie Griffith and Sari Anna Thomas created "Down for Dance," a nonprofit organization started in mid-2017 that focuses on teaching dance to individuals with Down Syndrome.

One thing they were certain about was -- dance is a universal language.

"We created this program to allow their dance to be accessible to all individuals, especially individuals with disabilities," said Griffith.

The dance classes, now all virtual since the pandemic hit, fosters their abilities and encourages teamwork.

They teach a variety of dance classes, like hip-hop and yoga.

"Down for Dance, one of the best programs I ever got involved with," said dancer Sam Heller.

"Even if we can't understand each other verbally, we 100% come together and connect," said Thomas.

Jessica LaSpada, a young dance member, says one of her favorite things are the Zoom classes and being able to help her friends learn dance. In the future, the co-founders hope to keep growing and perhaps someday expand the program worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcdanceall goodcommunitylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
This 81-year-old Crossfitter is not your average grandpa
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
NJ restaurant installs heated igloos for amazing outdoor dining experience
Moeller's Bakery: 90 years of making sweet treats in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces new restrictions for NY bars, restaurants, gyms
Friends, family seek answers after teen disappears while fishing
13-year-old girl shot in NYC when gunman fires into group
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
NY senator describes experience in COVID vaccine trial
TikTok star dad uses platform to help stop bullying
'Vettes for vets': Non-profit gives classic cars to American war heroes
Show More
92-year-old woman with dementia performs 'Moonlight Sonata'
Yonkers residents fight UPS warehouse expansion plan
Community comes together to help 88-year-old Korean War vet
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
54th CMA Awards, hosts Reba and Rucker adapt to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News