How to Create Magical Water Marbled Designs on Silk

Discover the magical art of water marbling on silk! Meaning-Full Art, based in San Pedro, California, helps you realize your inner artist with water marbling classes, where "there are no mistakes, only happy accidents." 26 years ago, Patty Middlebrooks took her first water marbling class and feel in love. "It's so whimsical and so fun and the best part about it was that I couldn't mess up. It all turned out beautifully. I love the colors the pattern and the whimsy of the designs."Follow Meaning Full Art on social media:INSTAGRAM: @meaning.full.artFACEBOOK: @meaningfullart1