travel

Perfect Your Tan on the Mexican Riviera

Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico is a luxury resort in the jungle you must visit. This resort features 10 pools and over 10 restaurants located in the Mexican Riviera. They boast 900 suites in 5 casas with state-of-the-art gyms and top of the line spa and wellness treatments for guest to enjoy. Some cabins even feature mini pools and views of the Riviera. This destination resort was named one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomexicohoteltravelout of officeholiday travellocalish
TRAVEL
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020
Waterfall in Ireland appears to flow backwards - video
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Teen slashed in the face, leg outside Bronx high school
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in NY
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
Man shot in neck after dispute near NYC school
Show More
Trash collection overhaul for NYC after pedestrian deaths
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station
14 police officers hurt while helping residents escape NYC fire
More TOP STORIES News