more in common

'I Dance for Him' Love Blossoms at Native American Gathering in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Desmond Madera is a member of the Blackfeet and Colville tribes, and he is in love.

His girlfriend, Beedoskah Stonefish, is a member of the Lenape Nation, the original inhabitants of Manhattan. The two met at a gathering, where Desmond saw Beedoskah dancing across the room.


"I was definitely pretty nervous, just because she's, like, really pretty. And, like, I thought I was pretty goofy and goofy-looking. So I was just really nervous." Says Desmond of the first time he met Beedoskah. "Just to see her smile just makes me feel happy."

Beedoskah feels similarly. "Yeah, I feel like he's singing for me, so I dance for him."


While the two exemplify how important gatherings like this gathering are to connecting members of Indigenous tribes across North America, the gathering was also was significant because of where it was being held: On the Island of Manhattan, which was the Lenape Tribe's ancestral homeland until they were forced to leave 300 years ago.

Click here for more More in Common!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknative americanmore in commonloveevergreennative american heritage monthlocalishculture
MORE IN COMMON
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fewer people will qualify for checks under new bill agreement
NY doctor facing murder charges for opioid overdose deaths
Woman convicted in death of anti-MS-13 activist on LI gets 9 months
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
LI man kicked by officers after arrest to sue, demands prosecution
Here's why Cuomo's job is safe (for now), as harassment probe starts
Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises
Show More
Flight makes emergency landing at JFK Airport: FAA
Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order
Britain's Prince Philip recovering after successful heart surgery
NY state vaccination sites go 24/7 as J&J vaccine arrives
Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
More TOP STORIES News