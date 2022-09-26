Artists welcome Ukrainian refugees to Philadelphia with 'Listening Loom'

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia artists Tieshka Smith and Cathryn Pennepacker wanted to do something special to reach out to the newly resettled Ukrainian refugees in their city.

They came up with the idea for a Stand With Ukraine "Listening Loom."

They provided arts and crafts for the kids, options to write letters back home, and a few sets of listening ears.

They're hoping if they go back twice a week, they'll build lasting relationships with their new neighbors to help welcome them to Philadelphia and make them feel at home.