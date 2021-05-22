localish

'Non-profit organization Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss

By Justyna Syska
ST. JOHN, Ind. -- After Jennifer and her husband lost their first baby, Jessica, they knew they wanted to do something to help other moms experiencing the same tragedy.

"Love, Jessica" is a non-profit that helps families pay for medical bills after a miscarriage or stillbirth. The organization was launched on what would have been Jessica's 6th birthday. Since then, 60 families from 23 different states have had help paying their medical bills.

"Love, Jessica" raises funds through personal donors, corporate sponsors and fundraisers.

Jennifer and her husband hope to break the stigma about baby loss and keep their baby Jessica's memory alive by helping out other families.

For more on "Love, Jessica" visit www.Love-Jessica.org or follow @lovejessicaorg on all social platforms.
