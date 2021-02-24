more in common

FREE MOM HUGS: Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- When Tabatha's mom declined to come to her same-sex wedding, Tabatha and her bride-to-be turned to a stranger for unconditional love and support.

"If your mom won't attend your same-sex wedding, then call me. I'll be there. I'll even bring the bubbles. To not be accepted by your family, it's just devastating. Everyone needs acceptance from their mother," says Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs.


Free Mom Hugs is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQIA+ couples who have been abandoned by their families.

"I don't have my blood DNA mom, but I still can have a mom. Love and acceptance mostly. She's what everybody deserves to feel."


We all have More in Common than we think. Click here for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirelgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonweddingfeel goodlocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ woman missing for 2 weeks found safe, back home with family
Show More
Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in NJ pond
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Florida county refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
Giant FEMA vaccine sites open in Brooklyn and Queens
Subway attack: Video shows vicious assault in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News