Residents are staying connected by participating in a light show every night

CHICAGO -- In a time when hope can seem out of reach, these residents are staying connected by participating in a light show every night.

"You pretty much have to try and move your light with the music that's playing and if you're inside, flash your light to the beat," said Laarni Livings. "A lot of people have been getting really creative with it."

It was all started by Livings, who manages HelloSouthLoop Facebook page, she says it shows how her neighbors want to stay connected. She started the group about three years ago, but it now has a new purpose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Livings said because many people in Chicago's South Loop high-rises don't have balconies, flashing lights was a way for them to be more inclusive with each other during this time of social distancing.

"It gives people something to look forward to,"Livings said.
